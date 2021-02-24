Advertisement

No long lines or traffic at second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Page County

Those receiving the second dose came in based on an appointment and would stay in their car...
Those receiving the second dose came in based on an appointment and would stay in their car before their time was called.(whsv)
By John Hood
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — In January, traffic on U.S. 340 was backed up for miles outside of Page County High School as hundreds of people were trying to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 1,400 people were able to receive the vaccine, but thanks to help from volunteers and appointment times, there was no traffic coming out of the school on Wednesday as roughly 700 people received their second shot.

“Last time it did snarl the highway a little bit, and part of that was because we didn’t have appointments,” Dr. Colin Greene, Director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said. “Now we have appointments. People are in a steady flow. There’s no problem with traffic.”

Dr. Greene said because of winter weather, last week’s second dose clinic was pushed back to Feb. 24, and this week’s original clinic was pushed back to March 3.

Dr. Greene said this time around, those receiving a vaccine came in at a certain time, and stayed in their car until they were called into the school.

The Page County Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders and school staff were all masked up in the parking lot, directing the low amount of traffic.

Lane Moran, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Business Operations, said during this clinic, both the high school and middle school were closed.

“This is our community, our teachers work in this community they live in this community,” Moran said. “So we wanted to make sure these folks are getting what they need so we were eager to help out.”

One 80-year-old man WHSV interviewed back in January who traveled two hours to Page County in hopes to receive a vaccine, said this time instead of waiting hours, he only waited minutes.

“It just worked out great, you know, we came here and as soon as we got here we sat, got ourselves together and went inside and got our second shot,” Bob Lohr, from Chesterfield County, said. “ No waiting at all.”

Dr. Greene said those who will be headed to the second dose clinic on March 3 will have the same experience.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

