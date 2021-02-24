Advertisement

PPP application portal open for the smallest small businesses

The Small Business Administration has launched a 14 day PPP loan portal for businesses with under 20 employees(WLUC)
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A paycheck protection program (PPP) is now available specifically for the smallest of small businesses.

The Small Business Administration has launched a 14 day PPP loan portal for businesses with under 20 employees. SBA has also made some changes to the requirements for small businesses to qualify.

Greg Hitchin, the director of economic development in Wanyesboro, says its vital to keep these small businesses alive.

“Small businesses are the lifeblood to most communities,” Hitchin said. “Having this extra opportunity to get a PPP loan or grant enables them to compete in the big arena for for these extra federal funds.”

The application portal opened Wednesday, February 24, and will be open for the smallest businesses for two weeks.

Click here for more information.

