Safety precautions change due to construction at Capitol Square

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of General Services announced safety precautions have been put in place due to increased construction at Capitol Square.

Contractors will begin construction to replace the seal on the landing below the portico on March 1.

The skylight will be replaced with a simulated skylight and a new structural infill.

From March 1 through March 13 Capitol Square will be open from sunrise until 7 p.m. Starting March 14, Capitol Square will open at sunrise and close at 9 p.m.

Fencing will go up on Capitol Square starting the week of Feb. 22 on the south side of the Capitol, and along North Drive.

Construction is scheduled to be complete by late summer.

