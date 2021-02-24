Advertisement

Sen. Kaine, Bennet introduce Medicare-X Choice Act

(Associated Press)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet reintroduced legislation that would create a public option by expanding on the Affordable Care Act and Medicare.

The legislation, the Medicare-X Choice Act, would offer families, individuals and small businesses low-cost health insurance, decrease the number of uninsured Americans, control the cost of health care and increase competition in the health insurance market, according to a press release from Senator Bennet’s office.

The legislation was introduced on Wednesday with 11 cosponsors, including U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth, Ben Cardin, Debbie Stabenow, Patrick Leahy, Raphael Warnock, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith, Jeanne Shaheen and Gary Peters.

According to the press release, the bill would work within the Medicare framework to establish a Medicare Exchange public option plan in every county in America for individuals and small businesses. It would also build on the Affordable Care Act and expand support to make all exchange options more affordable.

The press release also says Medicare-X would expand Medicare’s network of doctors and providers and guarantee essential health benefits established in the Affordable Care Act, such as maternity care and mental health services. It would also ensure access to affordable prescription drugs by empowering the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate drug prices for Medicare Exchange plans.

To read the full bill text, click here. To read a summary of the bill, click here.

