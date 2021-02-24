Shenandoah National Park reminds dog owners to pick up after their furry friends, keep them on a leash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With warmer weather on the horizon, more people are walking the trails at Shenandoah National Park. The park took to social media to remind visitors and hikers to pick up after themselves and their four-legged friends.

In a Facebook post this week, Shenandoah National Park (SNP) wrote that things are getting out of hand as they continuously come across dogs off their leashes and bagged waste in places like brochure holders and trail posts.

Dog owners, can we talk? We get it. Hiking with your four-legged besties is the best. But, honestly, things are getting... Posted by Shenandoah National Park on Monday, February 22, 2021

Keep in mind, SNP is one of the few national parks that allows dogs on trails.

In the post, they said in part, “keep your dog on a leash at all times no matter how well behaved they are,” and “when you bag the waste, keep it with you until you find a proper receptacle.”

The park says these measures ensure the safety of other park visitors and their resources.

