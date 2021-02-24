Advertisement

Shenandoah National Park reminds dog owners to pick up after their furry friends, keep them on a leash

By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With warmer weather on the horizon, more people are walking the trails at Shenandoah National Park. The park took to social media to remind visitors and hikers to pick up after themselves and their four-legged friends.

In a Facebook post this week, Shenandoah National Park (SNP) wrote that things are getting out of hand as they continuously come across dogs off their leashes and bagged waste in places like brochure holders and trail posts.

Dog owners, can we talk? We get it. Hiking with your four-legged besties is the best. But, honestly, things are getting...

Posted by Shenandoah National Park on Monday, February 22, 2021

Keep in mind, SNP is one of the few national parks that allows dogs on trails.

In the post, they said in part, “keep your dog on a leash at all times no matter how well behaved they are,” and “when you bag the waste, keep it with you until you find a proper receptacle.”

The park says these measures ensure the safety of other park visitors and their resources.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured

Latest News

Those receiving the second dose came in based on an appointment and would stay in their car...
No long lines or traffic at second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Page County
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Marketplace in Bridgewater vandalized, community rallies behind business owners
Marketplace in Bridgewater vandalized, community rallies behind business owners
City in search for police chief
City in search for police chief
Doctors discuss local impacts with Page Co. community
Doctors discuss local impacts with Page Co. community