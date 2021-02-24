VDH: First case of B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Central Va., 12 cases total statewide

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Virginia Department of Health reports the first B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant has been identified in the Central region of Virginia.

According to an update from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the variant has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Central Virginia who had no history of travel during the exposure period.

VDH says to date, the B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in 44 other U.S. states. In addition to this case of the variant, 11 other cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and three cases of the SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 variant have been identified in Virginia as of Wednesday, February 24.

The Virginia Department of Health says it is critical Virginians comply with statewide and local mitigation measures. VDH says public health recommendations for stopping the spread of COVID-19 will work for all COVID-19 variants.

VDH reminds Virginians to wear their masks correctly, stay at least six feet from others, avoid crowds, wash their hands often, get vaccinated for the coronavirus when it is your turn and stay home if you are infected with COVID-19 or have had close contact with someone with COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the B.1.1.7 variant first emerged in the United Kingdom in late 2020 and is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19. VDH says the B.1.351 variant was first identified in South Africa.

