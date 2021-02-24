VDOT gears up for pothole season

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Late winter and early spring often bring weather that can create potholes.

Potholes are made when moisture gets into the pavement, freezes, expands, then thaws.

With the snow and ice we saw last week, and the warmer temperatures we’re seeing this week, more potholes may be popping up.

“Interstates, [primary and secondary roads.] All of them can get potholes. The more heavily traveled roads may get them more often,” Ken Slack, Communications Specialist for VDOT’s Staunton District, said.

Slack adds that older roads or areas at the bottom of a hill can also be places that potholes are more common.

“The moisture will tend to drain to the bottom of that hill, and that is where sometimes we’ll have more potholes because it tends to stay a bit wetter there,” Slack said.

And if you do come across a pothole this season, VDOT asks that you report it.

“We really ask the people who drive these roads every day to let us know when they see these because, certainly, it is not fun to drive over a pothole. It can be a teeth-chattering experience,” Slack said.

Because if potholes are neglected, they can become more dangerous.

“If these are left unattended, they’ll keep getting bigger over time. So, the quicker we report it, the quicker we can get it fixed,” Slack said.

With 58,000 miles of state-maintained roads, VDOT says they patch thousands of potholes each season.

“Crew members will literally put shovels full of that max mix into the pothole, and they’ll use it to level it out, and it’ll be sort of a temporary fix until the springtime comes and the asphalt plants reopen again,” Slack said.

If you come across a pothole you can report it by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD or by going to my.vdot.virgina.gov.

