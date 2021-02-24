VHSL Spring Football Scoreboard: Week 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week one of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Final Scores

Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, February 24

Spotswood vs. Turner Ashby (at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium)

Friday, February 26

Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County

Glenvar at Stuarts Draft

Saturday, February 27

William Fleming at Harrisonburg

East Rockingham vs. Staunton (at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium)

Strasburg at Stonewall Jackson

Tazewell at Riverheads

Bath County at Buffalo Gap

Sunday, February 28

Manassas Park at Central

