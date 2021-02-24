Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,907 on Wednesday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday.

As of Wednesday, February 24, Virginia has had 568,946 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That total reflects a 1,907 case increase since Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Health reports an 8.1% 7-day positivity rate for total testing encounters, and an 8% 7-day positivity rate for PCR tests.

149 additional deaths were reported on Wednesday, leaving the death toll at 7,807.

For a comprehensive summary of COVID-19 cases and testing in Virginia, you can visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website and view their COVID-19 dashboard.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, Gov. Northam addressed the state to discuss new COVID-19 restrictions. These restrictions, Northam said, will last through the end of February.

The restrictions include a modified stay-at-home order in which all individuals in Virginia must stay home between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. Exceptions include getting food and other goods, heading to and from work and seeking medical attention.

A new universal mask requirement in which masks must be worn when inside and when social distancing is not possible. All Virginians aged five and up must wear a face covering.

A reduction in social gatherings from 25 individuals to 10 individuals has been put into place, and there are continued limits on dining in restaurants. These new restrictions will be in place starting Monday, Dec. 14, at 12:01 a.m.

On Wednesday, February 17, Governor Northam increased the spectator limit at outdoor sporting events to 250 people, as long as social distancing measures are being followed.

For more information on the governor’s new restrictions, click here.

Statewide case totals and testing numbers as of February 24

By February 24, the Virginia Department of Health had received reports of 449,000 confirmed cases and 119,946 probable cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth.

Those positive test results are out of 7,353,069 total tests administered in Virginia, which included 5,799,799 PCR tests, 219,361 antibody tests and 1,333,909 antigen tests.

At this point, 23,798 Virginians have been hospitalized due to the disease caused by the virus, and at least 7,807 have died of causes related to the disease.

Where are our local cases?

Here’s a breakdown of cases for our region as of 10:00 a.m. February 24.

Central Shenandoah Health District: 24,810 total cases

• Augusta County - 5,144 (+5 from Tuesday)

• Bath County - 242 (+2 from Tuesday)

• Buena Vista - 833 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Harrisonburg - 5,652 (+10 from Tuesday)

• Highland County - 89 (-1 from Tuesday)

• Lexington - 1,087 (-1 from Tuesday)

• Rockbridge County - 1,267 (+19 from Tuesday)

• Rockingham County - 5,991 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Staunton - 2,392 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Waynesboro - 2,113 (+3 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 78, with 33 in long-term care facilities, 6 in healthcare settings, 27 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 6 in college/university settings and 2 in K-12 settings.

Total tests: 268,699

Lord Fairfax Health District: 17,658 total cases

• Clarke County - 752 (+1 from Tuesday)

• Frederick County - 6,704 (+15 from Tuesday)

• Page County - 1,815 (+5 from Tuesday)

• Shenandoah County - 3,677 (+4 from Tuesday)

• Warren County - 2,260 (+7 from Tuesday)

• Winchester - 2,450 (+1 from Tuesday)

Outbreaks: 97, with 46 in long-term care facilities, 12 in healthcare settings, 26 in congregate settings, 4 in correctional facilities, 3 in college/university settings, 4 in K-12 settings and 2 in child care settings.

Total tests: 202,027

COVID-19 Vaccine in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health has launched a data dashboard showcasing the number of COVID-19 vaccines that have been distributed and administered throughout the commonwealth.

According to the data dashboard, as of February 24, 1,150,698 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 516,655 people are fully vaccinated.

2,121,485 total vaccine doses have been distributed throughout the state.

WHSV has also started tracking the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia and West Virginia, which you can view here.

Recovery

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s online dashboard indicates that, as of February 24, at least 46,208 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Unlike the VDH data that reports cumulative hospitalizations, their data on hospitalizations reflects people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 (whether with confirmed or pending cases), and that number is at 1,564.

West Virginia updates

Here at WHSV, we cover Grant County, Hardy County and Pendleton County. The below information is the most recent data from each counties’ health department. You can find West Virginia’s COVID-19 dashboard here.

There are 130,382 total cases in West Virginia as of February 24.

Grant County: 1,054 total COVID-19 cases (+2 from Tuesday)

Hardy County: 1,261 total COVID-19 cases (-2 from Tuesday)

Pendleton County: 618 total COVID-19 cases (+1 from Tuesday)

For the latest factual information on COVID-19, you’re encouraged to check both the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC.

