Advertisement

Virginia GOP to choose nominees at convention in Lynchburg

Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention at Liberty University in May to...
Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention at Liberty University in May to choose their nominee for governor.(WDBJ7)
By Matthew Barakat and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans have opted to hold an in-person convention at Liberty University in May to choose their nominee for governor.

At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, party leaders rejected an effort to hold a more inclusive firehouse primary.

Party officials say they’ll make accommodations to ensure their convention doesn’t violate pandemic restrictions against mass gatherings, and that participants could stay in their car and vote. But convention opponents, including gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, say it will be impossible to modify the rules to hold a single-site convention.

Chase worries the party’s central committee will just step in and choose a nominee on its own.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the PNC...
Tiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Governor announces flag order in honor of those who have died at the hands of COVID-19
The DMV is now offering more convenient online service options for customers during the current...
DMV adds more online services during pandemic
FSCO Deputy Tyler Renner's cruiser and suspect VanDyke's vehicle after VanDyke allegedly rammed...
FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit

Latest News

Virginia Capitol
Lawmakers repeal ban on abortion coverage through state exchange plans
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
US Capitol Police did not see FBI memo warning of violent war before Capitol breach
“The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete, and the path ahead is highly...
Fed’s Powell: Recovery incomplete, high inflation unlikely
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Wason Center poll: Only two-thirds of VA voters believe Biden’s election was valid