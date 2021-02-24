White nationalist gets prison over rape threat, extortion

CONCORD, N.H (AP) — A self-proclaimed white nationalist has been sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group he felt was harassing him.

Christopher Cantwell is a New Hampshire resident and radio host who became known after participating in a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A jury in September found Cantwell guilty of two of the three charges. He was found guilty of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking.

Defense attorneys had requested he be sentenced to time served while prosecutors wanted him jailed for a little over four years.

