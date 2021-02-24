Advertisement

White nationalist gets prison over rape threat, extortion

This undated booking file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows...
This undated booking file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows Christopher Cantwell, of New Hampshire. Cantwell, a self-proclaimed white nationalist, was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group that he believed was harassing him.(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File)
By Michael Casey and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H (AP) — A self-proclaimed white nationalist has been sentenced to nearly three-and-a-half years in federal prison for threatening to rape the wife of a man who was part of a separate racist group he felt was harassing him.

Christopher Cantwell is a New Hampshire resident and radio host who became known after participating in a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A jury in September found Cantwell guilty of two of the three charges. He was found guilty of extortion and threatening to injure property or reputation, but not guilty of cyberstalking.

Defense attorneys had requested he be sentenced to time served while prosecutors wanted him jailed for a little over four years.

