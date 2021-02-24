Advertisement

Wind Creek Hospitality submits proposal for casino in Richmond

Gambling at a casino slot machine
Gambling at a casino slot machine(WLUC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wind Creek Hospitality says it has submitted a proposal to the City of Richmond for a casino.

Wind Creek proposed a $541 million project that would include two phases. The proposal includes 100,000 square feet of casino gaming space with 2,500 slot machines and 120 table games, two 252 room hotel towers, seven food and beverage venues, a spa, indoor pool and fitness center, and a 67,000 square foot family-friendly entertainment center.

“Wind Creek Hospitality is excited to be considered for this project,” said EVP of Business Development and Government Affairs, Arthur Mothershed. “We operate several regional and destination casino resorts domestically and in the Caribbean, and feel that our expertise in gaming, our focus on diversity and strongly partnering with the communities we serve gives us an unmatched edge against our competition.”

The location that Wind Creek is proposing to build on is 1220 and 1260 Ingram Avenue, near the Oak Grove and Manchester areas.

“It is a priority of Wind Creek to identify where the community needs are greatest, and the location WCH has selected combines our goal to create jobs in an underserved area, while providing convenience to the property for our valued Guests,” said Mothershed.

The Wind Creek proposal is the latest of several businesses that have made proposals to build a casino in Richmond.

