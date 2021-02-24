W.Va. AG reaches $320,000 Medicaid fraud settlement with hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WHSV/Office of Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Press Release) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a $320,175 settlement with an in-state hospital accused of improperly billing Medicaid from 2014 to 2016, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

The press release says the settlement resolves allegations that Grant Memorial Hospital in West Virginia improperly billed Medicaid for services that a physician was not credentialed to provide.

The release says the hospital recognized the issue and disclosed it to authorities.

“Grant Memorial Hospital did the right thing by catching this fraud and reporting it,” Attorney General Morrisey said in the release. “Fighting fraud takes a team approach. We encourage anyone who suspects Medicaid fraud to report it. Such theft takes resources from those who need it most, and that underscores why our office remains dedicated to fighting fraud, waste and abuse.”

West Virginia will receive $302,108 from the settlement, and the state will keep approximately $86,500, while the balance will reimburse federal Medicaid programs. The West Virginia Bureau of Medicaid Services will receive approximately $57,724 of the state’s share.

To read a copy of the settlement, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.