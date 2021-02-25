Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, their version of an Amber Alert, for a missing teenage girl.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.

She is believed to have been abducted by a man who is potentially her father. He has been identified as Melvin Castellanos, 39, who is described as a Hispanic male standing 5′01″ and weighing 150 pounds.

She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.
She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.

The two may be travelling in a black 2001 Ford Explorer with North Carolina license plate HMV 7986.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.

