City of Harrisonburg begins hiring process for new police chief

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Its been close to six months since Eric English resigned as Harrisonburg’s police chief but the city is now moving forward on hiring a replacement.

Mike Parks, the spokesperson for the city of Harrisonburg, said the city hired its new human resource manager, Angela Clem, who will play a role in hiring the next police chief.

The city will be using the Novack Consulting Group to begin a national search for candidates. This is the same group that was used to hire English who left in September of last year to take on a position in Henrico County.

An online application for position states applicants will be accepted until March 26. Parks said at that point they will bring some candidates in for interviews before moving onto the second round of interviews.

“Now prior to all of that we’re going to be seeking public input,” Parks said. “So we’re going to be going out to the community, seeing what residents, stakeholders, other community leaders are interested in the next police chief and using that when we go through the interview process.”

Parks said they are looking for someone who plans to stay and grow with the community as part of the criteria for hire.

“We want someone who knows not only are they police chief but they are a community leader and they have to be a part of the friendly city,” Parks said. “So we are letting our candidates know right from the get-go that we want you to be here for the long haul, we want you to be a part of this community, put down some roots and help make the friendly city a better place to live, work, and play for everyone.”

There is still no definite date on when the new chief will be hired but Parks said it will likely be sometime this spring.

Parks said back in August the city understood that English could not pass on a dream job from the area is his family lives. Since he stepped down, Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho has been serving as the Interim Police Chief.

Parks said, as of Wednesday, he is unsure if Camacho had applied but that he is certainly able to do so.

