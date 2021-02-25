Cooler temperatures with some wintry weather on the way

(WHSV) - Turning cooler into the end of the week with more rain chances getting into the weekend.

THURSDAY: Clouds build in for the night and it will be quite chilly. Overnight, we’ll see the temperatures fall into the low to mid 30s. Calm winds for the night.

FRIDAY: We’ll kick off the day with temperatures in the 30s so a chilly morning with some sun early. Turning cloudy for the day and even cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Dry for most of the day but we are looking at a slightly earlier arrival time now.

Precipitation looks to start between about 3-6 pm and will start from south to north. With an earlier arrival time temperatures will be well above freezing so likely rain to start and then as we cool a transition to some snow. With temperatures remaining above freezing this will be a very wet snow and on top of a warm ground it will be difficult to accumulate, plus the wintry precipitation window is going to be fairly brief.

Some sleet will likely mix in for the evening with some snow and rain. The good news is that road temperatures will be above freezing so icy areas not expected however the roads will still be wet. There may be a few slick spots on some mountain roads and bridges and overpasses but more so the roads will just be wet. Accumulation if any for most areas would be confined to grassy surfaces and mainly 0-1″. The up to 1″ possible for a few higher ridges and in a few heavier bands.

We are also looking at the potential for up to 1-2″ of wet snow for higher ridges above 2,000′. This includes the Blue Ridge, Skyline Drive, Shenandoah Mountain, Great North Mountain and a few areas across the Potomac Highlands.

Any snow accumulation won’t last long because temperatures barely drop to freezing overnight and as warm air moves in above the ground, we’ll see a period of sleet or a mix and then rain overnight into early Saturday.

A mix of everything likely Friday night (whsv)

Lows will hover right around and just above freezing so with temperatures borderline freezing it’s going to be hard for ice to accumulate. Temperatures will quickly rise above freezing Saturday morning so any accumulation would not last long.

This graphic highlights the best chances for snow to accumulate. Even with any accumulation, it won't last long (whsv)

SATURDAY: Rain showers continue early for the morning with temperatures in the 30s and overcast. Rain turns spotty by late morning with some clearing into the afternoon. A cool start and it will take time but once we get into the afternoon temperatures should warm quickly into the mid 50s! So a nice afternoon. We can’t rule out a stray shower for the afternoon but most stay dry.

Turning cloudy again for the night. Overnight, those clouds will help to keep temperatures up a bit, as we’ll see lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: A cool start for the day with rain showers, temperatures in the 40s. We’ll basically have scattered showers for much of the day. Feeling cool with the clouds and rain. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will stay right around 40, and the rain showers will continue into the early morning hours.

MONDAY: Starting out with plenty of clouds for the morning and cool with temperatures in the 40s. More clearing for the afternoon and still fairly pleasant with highs in the low 50s for our West Virginia spots, and the mid 50s for Valley locations. A nice afternoon to be outdoors and enjoy as we dry out from the weekend rain. Turning colder overnight as a cold front finally passes through. Lows in the mid and upper 20s.

TUESDAY: High pressure will move overhead during the day, which will pave the way for a calm and sunny day. A cool start in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler than the past several days, as highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s, but it will still be a pleasant day to enjoy the sunshine. We’ll see a few clouds move in overnight with lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll kick off the day with chilly temperatures rising through the 30s. Right now we are looking at the potential for another system that would bring some rain into the area for the day. Temperatures do look to remain rather mild with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll keep you updated.

