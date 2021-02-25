Garage sale bowl may be worth $500,000

(CNN) – A $35 bowl purchased at a garage sale could go for a whole lot more.

The treasure may sell for up to half a million dollars at auction next month, according to Sotheby’s.

That’s because the 6-inch bowl is about 600 years old.

It was made during the Ming dynasty in China between 1403 and 1424.

Sotheby’s calls it an “exceptional and rare blue and white ‘floral’ bowl.”

As for how it ended up at a yard sale in Connecticut. That’s a complete mystery.

Only six similar bowls are known to exist.

Most of them are in museums.

And as far as we know, none were purchased at yard sales.

