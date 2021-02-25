Advertisement

Garage sale bowl may be worth $500,000

It’s about 600 years old
The bowl was made during the Ming dynasty in China between 1403 and 1424.(Source: Sotheby's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A $35 bowl purchased at a garage sale could go for a whole lot more.

The treasure may sell for up to half a million dollars at auction next month, according to Sotheby’s.

That’s because the 6-inch bowl is about 600 years old.

Sotheby’s calls it an “exceptional and rare blue and white ‘floral’ bowl.”

As for how it ended up at a yard sale in Connecticut. That’s a complete mystery.

Only six similar bowls are known to exist.

Most of them are in museums.

And as far as we know, none were purchased at yard sales.

