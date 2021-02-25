Harrisonburg, Staunton, Waynesboro to receive federal funding to support affordable housing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced on Thursday $95,560,265 in federal funding would be allocated to help Virginians access safe and affordable housing across the Commonwealth.

The cities of Harrisonburg, Staunton and Waynesboro will all receive a portion of the funding, according to a press release from the senators.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding through four grant programs — the Community Development Block Grants program, the Emergency Solutions Grants program, the HOME Investment Partnerships Program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS grant program.

The Community Development Block Grants program will be allocating $532,571 to the City of Harrisonburg, $339,361 to the City of Staunton and $190,037 to the City of Waynesboro.

