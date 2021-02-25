Hope Distributed launches new project to help alleviate food insecurity in Harrisonburg, Rockingham Co.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Hope Distributed Community Development Corporation announced Thursday a new project to help alleviate food insecurity in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The program, called Hope Delivered, is seeking to provide and promote social well-being to the community by providing relief to low-income individuals and families with food, clothing and furniture in a dignified manner, according to a press release from Hope Distributed.

Hope Distributed says the new program will provide relief to those who are handicapped, elderly, disabled, US Veterans and those who do not have transportation by delivering food and other items directly to their home.

In 2020, Hope Distributed says the organization freely gave out 1.3 million pounds of food, over 30,000 articles of clothing and helped furnish 40 homes of those in need in the local community.

The organization is also seeking volunteers to help with the program. For more information on Hope Distributed, click here.

