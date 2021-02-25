Italy’s Mt. Etna volcano erupts the sixth time in eight days

Catania, Italy - Italy’s Mt. Etna erupted on Wednesday night with a “lava overflow,” marking the sixth eruption in eight days, according to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Etna Observatory.

The Etna Observatory told CNN that surveillance cameras show a lava overflow moving from the volcano in Catania, Sicily, towards the Valle del Bove nature preserve this evening. The Observatory said there has been no damage or injuries at this point.

Mt. Etna is considered the largest volcano in Europe and one of the most active volcanoes in the world, according to the observatory. The volcano has had spurts of activity throughout February, spewing fountains of lava and ash into the air.

