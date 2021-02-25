Advertisement

Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia

West Virginia DMV
West Virginia DMV(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says customers may now take their driver’s license knowledge test online.

The DMV made the announcement Thursday.

Commissioner Everett Frazier with the WV DMV says, “we are so excited to offer our customers this new online service. It’s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety, and convenience of home.”

In order to take the test, you will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse and camera. Phones will not work.

If customers need technical assistance with the online testing process once they’ve started the test, you can email WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to schedule an appointment at their local DMV Regional Office where they can show their proof documents and get their learner’s/instruction permit without having to wait in line.

You can click here for more information or go to the WV DMV website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
Local businesses fundraise to support owner of Stuarts Draft Ciro’s Pizza
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
People are observed after their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Augusta Health vaccinates thousands each week at their vaccine clinics

Latest News

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
Shenandoah Co. Public Schools to open Kindergarten registration March 1
A memorial was set up near the site where a Wyoming toddler was killed.
Memorial established for Wyoming toddler
police lights
Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River
VCU infectious disease expert says U.S. could achieve herd immunity by Summer
VCU infectious disease expert says US could achieve herd immunity by summer
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,036 on Thursday