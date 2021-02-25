Local school leaders discuss student struggles and successes during pandemic school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s coming up on a year since schools around the nation shutdown because of COVID-19. Since then, some students have been struggling mentally, emotionally, and socially, with many student’s grades taking a hit, too.

Rockingham County Public Schools and Harrisonburg City Public Schools told WHSV in December they were seeing many students failing at least one class toward the beginning of the school year.

In Rockingham County, most all students are welcome back to school on an A/B schedule. Most have decided to come back for in-person classes, but about 20 percent still chose to learn from home.

Students did continue to learn in different school environments, and despite a similar level of learning earlier this year, Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said grades dropped dramatically, and it will take some time to get them back up.

Grading adjustments were made to help students succeed because Scheikl said many were struggling to engage and submit their assignments on time.

“In a case where you have a global pandemic, you also just have to adjust expectations when students have jobs, students are the caretakers sometimes in the home,” Scheikl said. “The platform that [students] couldn’t go below in terms of grades couldn’t be lower than a 40. Those things helped recalculate some of that.”

For those struggling, Scheikl said some teachers were able to create a grading system specific to the student’s performance during the 2020-2021 school year.

One-on-one assistance was offered to Rockingham Co. students, and a big challenge was getting students to engage and feel comfortable in these new classrooms.

He said many did not want to turn on their cameras in Zoom classes, so teachers tried other activities to make students want to be seen and engage in class, like a “Bring Your Pet to School Day” at Hillyard Middle School.

“Students had their pets there at the computer and that provided students an opportunity to want to turn on their camera,” Scheikl said. “We’re in this environment together, so let’s create some comfortable space.”

Patrick Lintner, the Chief Academic Officer with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said teachers are also doing one-on-one meetings with students, but getting students back in the classroom is key because, across the board, there are students of all grade levels not meeting expectations.

Beginning March 22, all HCPS schools will welcome back Pre-K through grade 2, as well as grade 6. Some other identified students in other grade levels may have the opportunity to head back, including those who are struggling with their grades.

“What we’re really trying to do is make sure that we don’t lose those students for a longer period of time,” Lintner said. “There are pockets [of students] pretty much at every school who has really struggled.”

Both Scheikl and Lintner noted that while some students struggled and some adapted, others thrived in a virtual or remote classroom.

“We have seen a number of students succeed in a virtual setting, where for them a school setting brought a lot of anxiety, stress, and distractions,” Lintner said. “We’re giving some consideration to supporting those students and possibly continuing some virtual learning for families.”

About 25 percent of HCPS students have decided to continue learning from home, when others return to the classroom beginning March 22.

