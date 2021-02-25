Advertisement

Marketplace in Bridgewater vandalized, community rallies behind business owners

The gourmet popcorn shop along with the other businesses at the marketplace are still open for business.(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Feb. 24, 2021
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - When Tisha McCoy-Ntiamoah arrived at her PrePOPsterous counter at the North River Marketplace on Monday morning, one of the front windows of the building was vandalized.

“We had no idea what had happened. He [A cook at the market place] went out to take a look at it. That is when he noticed there was a stone figure that had been what was thrown at the window and damaged it,” McCoy-Ntiamoah explained.

She posted this to Facebook shortly after seeing the damage.

Friends, this really hurts our hearts! We arrived at the Marketplace this morning to find that our window along Main...

Posted by PrePOPsterous on Monday, February 22, 2021

McCoy-Ntiamoah says she hopes it was just a random act of violence. There are five other businesses at the who operate at the marketplace.

  • Radella’s Produce - Radella Vrolijk
  • Kim Murray - Papa’s Pops
  • Diane Roll - Your Dinner and Dayton Catering Co.
  • PrePOPsterous - Tisha McCoy-Ntiamoah
  • Rachal Paxson - Peace of Cake Confectionery
  • Valerie Bennett - Heart and Hustle Crafts

“If something like this happens to one of us, we’re all impacted,” McCoy-Ntiamoah explained. “I have just been overwhelmed by the show of support and encouragement and those that have shared Facebook posts to try to get the word out there to help us identify who may have done this.”

Bridgewater Police Department says that the incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information should reach out to them at 540-828-2611.

