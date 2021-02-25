Pendleton Community Care to receive $2 million grant

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Last week, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $17.5 million to health centers across West Virginia, including one in Pendleton County.

Pendleton Community Care is the only health clinic in the county and is also a federally qualified health center. The group will be receiving $2,073,295 from the Health Center Cluster Grant Program.

Jamie Hudson, CEO of Pendleton Community Care, Inc., said this is a grant they apply for every year, and in order to receive it, they must show documentation throughout the year.

Husdon said the grant will be used to continue to provide access to things such as primary care physicians, X-Rays, immunizations and health education.

“Just all of those things that would be less easy to get in a rural area. By allowing us to have federal grant dollars, we can provide those services to our population,” Hudson said.

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. announced the grant funding last week.

“As we continue battling the COVID-19 pandemic, health centers provide essential services that many West Virginians rely on. Making sure that our medical professionals have the tools and resources they need to effectively do their jobs and keep our communities safe is an incredibly important part of our relief efforts, and this funding will help support that. I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal resources like this,” Senator Capito said.

”Our West Virginia health centers are front and center in providing care for our fellow West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $17.5 million in our health centers across West Virginia to help ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, reliable healthcare regardless of where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support health centers across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards are listed below:

WomenCare, Inc. – $3,431,227

Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc. – $2,829,469

Lincoln County Primary Medical Center, Inc. – $2,405,865

Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc. – $2,366,414

Pendleton Community Care, Inc. – $2,073,295

St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. – $1,631,725

Valley Health Care, Inc. – $1,436,276

Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. – $1,406,397

