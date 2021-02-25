Pilot has minor injuries after small plane crash near Winchester

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A pilot suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed near Winchester on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, Jonathan D. Behnke, 42, of Mount Airy, MD tried to make an emergency landing after his single-engine Cessna aircraft experienced engine failure shortly after taking off from Winchester Regional Airport.

Investigators said Behnke attempted an emergency landing in a field near the intersection of Back Mountain Road and Fishel Road in Frederick County. When the plane made impact with the ground, it overturned.

Behnke was taken to Winchester Medical Center for treatment.

Nobody on the ground was hurt.

Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation. The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

