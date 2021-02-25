Advertisement

Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River

police lights
police lights(AP)
By The Roanoke Times and Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that a body found in the Roanoke River belonged to a man who was seen swept away by high water late last year.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that Dolph Edward Dellinger, 60, had been missing since Dec. 5. A witness had called 911 and said he had been knocked off his feet and carried away while trying to cross a low-lying bridge under U.S. 220 in Roanoke.

The river’s fast-moving waters were spilling over the bridge following two days of heavy rains.

Rescue crews searched for Dellinger for days and used swift-water teams, rescue dogs and drones. Dellinger’s body was ultimately found about six miles downstream on Jan. 26 near Niagara Dam in Roanoke County.

