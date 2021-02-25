Advertisement

Rockingham Co. Public Schools announce revisions to current academic calendar

Rockingham County Superintedent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said they're asking families for patience...
Rockingham County Superintedent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said they're asking families for patience during this time. | Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) took to Facebook on Thursday to announce a few revisions to the current RCPS calendar.

The changes are being made after the school division missed 11 school days due to inclement weather, the Facebook post says.

RCPS says at this point, they are planning to maintain the current Spring Break from April 5 through April 9, but are making the following changes to make up for two missed days:

  • Thursday, March 18 will be a full school day (Originally planned as an early release)
  • Friday, March 19 will be a full school day (Originally planned as a division professional development day)
  • Wednesday, March 17 parent-teacher conferences will be held from noon until 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 24 will be a division professional development day
  • Thursday, June 10 will be a full last day of school (Originally planned as an early release)

The Facebook post says if RCPS misses any additional school days due to inclement weather, those days will be made up by attending school on designated Wednesdays, which will be determined.

