Sen. Warner talks goals for $1.9T COVID Relief Package

Money
Money(AP Images)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Package is expected to pass in the House of Representatives this week to help those struggling during the pandemic.

The package would provide some Americans with a $1,400 stimulus check. It would also help small businesses, allocate more money to testing and vaccination efforts, as well as provide direct financial support to state and local governments.

“If this is signed by President Biden in the middle of March, I think those individuals that have electronic deposits can easily see funds arrive in their bank accounts before the end of March. I think you can see a fairly quick turn around,” U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) said.

Warner says this funding is critical as many Americans have lost their jobs during the pandemic, making it harder for them to put food on the table.

“We’ve seen over the last couple of months one million state and local government employees laid off because of the financial stress,” the senator said. “I want to get it passed, but I want to try to tailor some of the funding in this bill really to those most in need.”

Warner is also working on making sure investments are being made to provide everyone with access to high-speed broadband internet.

“We have literally 700,000 Virginians that have gone through COVID without high-speed broadband connectivity. That makes it virtually impossible to work at home, learn at home, to receive the benefits of telehealth,” Sen. Warner said. “We need to make sure that every home in America has that high speed broadband connectivity at an affordable price.”

