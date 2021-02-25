Shenandoah Co. Public Schools to open Kindergarten registration March 1

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools has announced Kindergarten registration for the 2021-2022 school year will take place from March 1 to March 25.

The school division says parents and guardians can register their child online between those dates.

Computers and assistance will also be available on March 23, 24 and 25 at Ashby Lee Elementary School, Sandy Hook Elementary School and W. W. Robinson Elementary School.

Children who are five years old by September 30, 2021, are eligible to register for Kindergarten at Shenandoah County Public Schools. Parents must register their child in the attendance zone where they reside and are assigned.

To register, parents must provide their child’s birth certificate, immunization record and proof of street address residency.

You can register online, as well as access forms and additional details, at www.shenandoah.k12.va.us.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.