Staunton’s Chicano Boy Taco to expand into the Richmond area

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A Staunton restaurant that was damaged by this summer’s flooding is sharing its story.

The owners of Chicano Boy Taco are following through on plans to expand to the Richmond area, pushing through the challenges that came with 2020.

Chicano Boy Taco opened up in the fall of 2015.

“We started as kind of like a pop-up. It was kind of just like a playful idea I had,” Owner Justin Hershey said.

He never expected to become a permanent and integral part of Staunton’s downtown area.

“We try to keep it really simple. We basically purchase food, we use our talents and our skills to fix it up, and we try to make our guests happy with it,” Hershey said.

After gaining experience and support from the Staunton community, Hershey is hoping to make even more people happy by opening a second location in North Chesterfield.

“From our amazing staff, and of course the community support that we had, take a shot at it, and get out of the sandbox a little bit,” Hershey said. ”Is Chicano Boy a scalable concept? And this is kind of, this is the step to figure that out.”

That community support really shining through during the course of an especially challenging year.

“We had a flash flood. The interior of the restaurant was flooded up to four feet, we had a van crash through the window, you know, my staff was like hanging on trees and on the roof,” Hershey said.

But Hershey’s response: To keep going and continue doing what they do best.

“Making people happy is one of the best things you can do while you’re here. I try to drive that amongst our staff. We’re really doing, especially right now in trying times, and having a good meal really picks people up sometimes,” Hershey said.

Within two weeks, Chicano Boy was able to reopen, thanks to help from the community, which is something Hershey hopes to bring to the Richmond area.

“It has a really warm sense of community, which of course became really apparent during the pandemic and the flood when everybody kind of mobilized and picked everybody up,” Hershey said. “This small intimate community are pretty close, we know who each other are, or what we do, and we share a lot of community spaces, and I’m hoping that we can bring some of that warmth.”

Hershey plans to have the second location up and running by August.

