HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the latest episode of Timeout with TJ, WHSV sports director TJ Eck is joined by Greg Madia (Daily News-Record) and Dave Thomas (radio play-by-play voice of JMU football) for an edition of Discussing The Dukes as the JMU football team prepares to host Robert Morris Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.