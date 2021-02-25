VCU infectious disease expert says US could achieve herd immunity by summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the past 24-hours, the state reported more than 1,900 additional COVID-19 cases, yet the positivity rate fell to 8 percent. The downward trend in positive COVID-19 cases, which is also being observed on a nationwide level, is leading some to suggests that herd immunity could be achieved by April.

“It’s not outrageous, it’s possible, but only if we significantly ramp up vaccine delivery and vaccine hesitancy significantly decreases,” Dr. Gonzalo Bearman said.

Bearman is an expert on infectious diseases at VCU Health and says while April might be a bit too optimistic for herd immunity, the possibility that the phenomenon could be reached by summer is growing by the day.

“If we vaccinate aggressively, I suspect that within six months, sometime by late summer, we should start to feel a sense of normalcy - that’s my prediction,” Bearman said.

Bearman says there could be as much as three times the number of infections than reported COVID-19 tests would suggest. This coupled with a combination of those who have already been infected, those who are being vaccinated and those following safety guidelines could get the state and country closer to herd immunity.

“Having natural immunity or being immune after being infected keeps us safe for at least six months, and reinfection after six months is pretty uncommon,” Bearman said. “The vaccine immunity is as good, if not better, that’s very encouraging.”

Bearman says reinfection drops even more for those who have recovered from the disease and also get the vaccine but adds that it’s never too late to slip back to dangerous levels of infections. The key now is to stay the course.

“We need to be clear with our guidance, and we need to not let down our guard at this time such that we have an adverse event this late in the process,” Bearman said.

Researchers say that washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing will be key to achieving herd immunity even faster as the state vaccine efforts continue to improve.

