VHSL Spring Football Scoreboard: Week 1
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week one of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.
Final Scores
Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20
Upcoming Games
Wednesday, February 24
Turner Ashby 14, Spotswood 6
Friday, February 26
Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro
Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County
Glenvar at Stuarts Draft
Saturday, February 27
William Fleming at Harrisonburg
East Rockingham vs. Staunton (at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium)
Strasburg at Stonewall Jackson
Tazewell at Riverheads
Bath County at Buffalo Gap
Sunday, February 28
Manassas Park at Central
