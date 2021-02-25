Advertisement

VHSL Spring Football Scoreboard: Week 1

Turner Ashby defeated Spotswood, 14-6, Wednesday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Turner Ashby defeated Spotswood, 14-6, Wednesday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - VHSL football scores from week one of the spring season for teams in the Shenandoah Valley.

Final Scores

Broadway 35, East Rockingham 20

Upcoming Games

Wednesday, February 24

Turner Ashby 14, Spotswood 6

Friday, February 26

Wilson Memorial at Waynesboro

Fort Defiance at Rockbridge County

Glenvar at Stuarts Draft

Saturday, February 27

William Fleming at Harrisonburg

East Rockingham vs. Staunton (at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium)

Strasburg at Stonewall Jackson

Tazewell at Riverheads

Bath County at Buffalo Gap

Sunday, February 28

Manassas Park at Central

