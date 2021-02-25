Virginia tribes to receive more than $1M for housing assistance

WASHINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven Native American tribes in Virginia will receive federal funding to develop affordable housing within their communities.

The announcement came Thursday from US Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA).

“We’re pleased to see these federal funds go toward improving access to housing for Virginia tribes,” the senators said. “It’s imperative that these communities have safe and affordable places to live.”

The funding, totaling $1,105,039, was awarded through the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Housing Block Grant Program. The tribes receiving assistance are the Chickahominy, the Eastern Chickahominy, the Upper Mattaponi, the Rappahannock, the Monacan, the Pamunkey and the Nansemond.

With the passing of the Thomasina E. Jordan Indian Tribes of Virginia Federal Recognition Act of 2017, six Virginia tribes were granted federal recognition, which made them eligible to receive federal funding, including CARES Act funds, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Kaine recently met with leaders of the Monacan Nation to discuss their progress and what challenges they are facing. Senators Kaine and Warner in January demanded the Trump Administration provide necessary resources to state, local, Tribal and territorial governments to help support vaccine distribution, according to a release from Sen. Kaine’s office.

Below is the amount each tribe will receive in federal funding:

Recipient Location Amount Chickahominy Indian Tribe Providence Forge $262,063 Chickahominy Indian Tribe-Eastern Division Providence Forge $74,418 Monacan Indian Nation Amherst $302,115 Nansemond Indian Tribe Suffolk $140,897 Pamunkey Indian Tribe King William $74,406 Rappahannock Tribe, Inc. Indian Neck $74,571 Upper Mattaponi Tribe King William $176,569

