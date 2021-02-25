Advertisement

VSP: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Culpeper County

(WHSV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Thursday in Culpeper County.

Around 9:40 a.m., the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was called for a welfare check in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found Donald Francis Hairston, 44, “in an already agitated state.”

“Within minutes of the deputies’ arrival, Hairston ran indoors and barricaded himself inside the residence. Despite the deputies’ attempts to communicate with Hairston in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Hairston exited the residence armed with a gun,” a release said.

VSP said Hairston then fired the weapon and then pointed it at deputies.

Officials said a deputy fired and struck Hairston, who died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses fundraise to support owner of Stuarts Draft Ciro’s Pizza
Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up
The gourmet popcorn shop along with the other businesses at the marketplace are still open for...
Marketplace in Bridgewater vandalized, community rallies behind business owners

Latest News

Virginia Capitol
Delegate celebrates Senate passage of limited paid leave bill
Evening Weather 2/25/2021
Evening Weather 2/25/2021
Owl at the Wildlife Center of Virginia
Virginia legislators pass bill to expand protection of wildlife corridors
Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.
UVA Health experts say Johnson & Johnson vaccine logistically efficient