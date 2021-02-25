VSP: Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Culpeper County

CULPEPER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened on Thursday in Culpeper County.

Around 9:40 a.m., the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office was called for a welfare check in the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found Donald Francis Hairston, 44, “in an already agitated state.”

“Within minutes of the deputies’ arrival, Hairston ran indoors and barricaded himself inside the residence. Despite the deputies’ attempts to communicate with Hairston in an effort to de-escalate the situation, Hairston exited the residence armed with a gun,” a release said.

VSP said Hairston then fired the weapon and then pointed it at deputies.

Officials said a deputy fired and struck Hairston, who died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.