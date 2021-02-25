Advertisement

WHSV to air live Opry broadcast benefitting Feeding America Saturday night

Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a...
Gray Television, Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV are partnering with Feeding America for a fundraiser to benefit people affected by the recent extreme weather and those facing food insecurity.(Gray TV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV will be airing a live broadcast from The Opry to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity on Saturday, February 27.

The event is a partnership among WHSV’s parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network in response to the rising demand for nutrition assistance due to the pandemic and extreme weather across several states last week.

[RELATED: Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic]

All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the county.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

Here’s how you can tune in:

  • You can watch the live broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on CBS The V, in this story in the live player above and on the WHSV Facebook page
  • The broadcast will re-air on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 p.m. on The Valley’s FOX and at midnight on WHSV

WHSV viewers will also be able to hear a special message from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during the event.

