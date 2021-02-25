WHSV to air live Opry broadcast benefitting Feeding America Saturday night

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — WHSV will be airing a live broadcast from The Opry to help raise money and awareness of food insecurity on Saturday, February 27.

The event is a partnership among WHSV’s parent company Gray Television, The Grand Ole Opry and Circle Network in response to the rising demand for nutrition assistance due to the pandemic and extreme weather across several states last week.

All proceeds will benefit Feeding America, a network of more than 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the county.

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

Here’s how you can tune in:

You can watch the live broadcast on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on CBS The V, in this story in the live player above and on the WHSV Facebook page

The broadcast will re-air on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 11 p.m. on The Valley’s FOX and at midnight on WHSV

WHSV viewers will also be able to hear a special message from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank during the event.

