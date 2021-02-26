Community members upset about getting turned away at vaccine clinics

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some community members in the Valley are feeling frustrated; after signing up for a vaccine clinic, only to be turned away when they get to the door.

“We’re both 69, health issues along with that,” says one Rockingham County woman who wishes to stay anonymous. She tells us she has had a tough time finding an opportunity to get vaccinated.

“There are appointments, but when you punch it, there are so many people trying to get appointments that the time you punch it, those appointments are then gone,” the woman said.

She said she was finally able to schedule an appointment, and noted that she and her husband met all of the eligibility requirements to get a vaccine. But when they showed up for their appointment Thursday at Augusta Health, they were turned away.

“We went and checked in. They take your IDs, and they must have had it marked on their list because when they looked up our name, they said, ‘Oh. You’re from Rockingham County.’ And I said, ‘Yes, that we were.’ And then he told me, ‘Well this is only for people from Augusta County,’” the woman explained.

And she was left feeling confused.

“Why if something is coming out to Virginia, why does it have to be specific to that area, when I know other areas are taking other Virginians that qualify?”

Augusta Health tells WHSV, once people register through the Virginia Department of Health, the Central Shenandoah Health District Sends the hospital the information of people who they believe meet the criteria, and can be contacted to be invited to the vaccination clinic.

These qualified candidates for the Augusta Health Vaccination Clinic include people who are 65 years and older and live in the Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro area.

The hospital noted the link they send to confirm your registration comes from an Augusta Health and it cannot be shared with anyone else. It also states specific criteria needed in order to schedule an appointment.

But this woman tells WHSV, she got an appointment link from signing up on an outside website and is feeling frustrated.

“Going on various websites when friends get it in Page County and I go and appointments are filled up, or friends that have gone to Winchester from Harrisonburg to get it,” the woman said.

It’s important to wait until you are contacted about when a vaccination opportunity is available for you. If you show up to a vaccination clinic at Augusta Health without a confirmation email specifically sent to you, or if you show up and do not meet the criteria, the appointment will be canceled.

Augusta Health said no doses ever get wasted. They only open one vial at a time. In the event that appointments are canceled, they start going down the list of people qualified to get the vaccine.

