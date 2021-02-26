Craigsville man dies after single-vehicle crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -

A Craigsville man has died, after a crash late last night in Augusta County.

Virginia State police say Ronald A. Colvin, 87, was speeding on Route 42, when his 1993 Lincoln Town Car hit a mailbox. The car re-entered Route 42, spun across the road, and ran off the left side near Central Avenue.

The vehicle hit a ditch, went airborne, and struck a second ditch. That second crash caused the car to flip over and hit a utility pole, on its back.

Colvin died at the scene. VSP is continuing to investigate.

