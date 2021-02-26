Harrisonburg Parks & Rec to hold 18th annual Shamrock 5k

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - February wraps up this weekend, and Monday kicks off the month of March. Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation is looking for people who want to get active and hit the ground running, literally! The department is getting ready to host it’s 18th annual Shamrock 5k run. For the second year now, it will be held virtually.

“It’s getting everybody, as temperatures start to warm back up it’s a good opportunity to get people back out and get physically active to start off the year.”

Athletics Manager, Erik Dart, says this event means a lot to the department as all proceeds go toward the Harrisonburg Cardinals Wheelchair Basketball Team.

The first year the event was held, a Parks & Rec staff member was the basketball team’s head coach. Dart says that is what sparked the partnership, and since then this 5k has been one of the biggest fundraisers each year for the team.

“It provides opportunities for new equipment, for them to go to tournaments,” Dart said. “I believe three years ago they placed nationally too, so it’s a big deal for them.”

In years past, the 5k took place at Hillandale Park. This year, it can be completed virtually, anywhere, anytime between March 17-20.

Registration costs $15 and can be done at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/shamrock-trail-run

