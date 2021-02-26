Lewis out for remainder of season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2020-2021 season due to a knee injury, according to a statement from JMU athletics.

Lewis suffered the injury during a JMU win over Hofstra on February 14. Earlier this week, JMU head coach Mark Byington said Lewis was still being evaluated.

Lewis’ injury is a major blow for the Dukes. He is considered to be the favorite to win CAA Player of the Year. Prior to the injury, he was averaging a CAA-leading 19.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field. Lewis ranks third all-time in scoring at JMU with 1,928 points.

According to a press release from JMU, “Lewis will not have lasting effects and is expected to have a complete recovery over the next eight weeks.”

In a statement, JMU head coach Mark Byington said:

“I’m heartbroken for Matt and that he will not be able to compete with this team the rest of the year. He had a special year and was a huge part of our success. I’m encouraged knowing that this is a minor injury and he will go on to a great professional career without any limitations.”

