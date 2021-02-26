Advertisement

Lewis out for remainder of season

James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2020-2021 season...
James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2020-2021 season due to a knee injury, according to a statement from JMU athletics.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball star Matt Lewis will miss the remainder of the 2020-2021 season due to a knee injury, according to a statement from JMU athletics.

Lewis suffered the injury during a JMU win over Hofstra on February 14. Earlier this week, JMU head coach Mark Byington said Lewis was still being evaluated.

Lewis’ injury is a major blow for the Dukes. He is considered to be the favorite to win CAA Player of the Year. Prior to the injury, he was averaging a CAA-leading 19.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field. Lewis ranks third all-time in scoring at JMU with 1,928 points.

According to a press release from JMU, “Lewis will not have lasting effects and is expected to have a complete recovery over the next eight weeks.”

In a statement, JMU head coach Mark Byington said:

“I’m heartbroken for Matt and that he will not be able to compete with this team the rest of the year. He had a special year and was a huge part of our success. I’m encouraged knowing that this is a minor injury and he will go on to a great professional career without any limitations.”

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paycheck Protection Program
New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program
Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning
police lights
Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River
Local businesses fundraise to support owner of Stuarts Draft Ciro’s Pizza
Rockingham County Superintedent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said they're asking families for patience...
Rockingham Co. Public Schools announce revisions to current academic calendar

Latest News

Timeout with TJ
Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Robert Morris
Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Robert Morris
Timeout with TJ: Discussing The Dukes - Robert Morris
Turner Ashby defeats Spotswood, 14-6
Turner Ashby defeats Spotswood, 14-6
Eagles open spring season Saturday
Eagles open spring season Saturday