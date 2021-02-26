Advertisement

People Inc. helping COVID-impacted families with Internet services

By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - People Inc. kicked off a new service this week that is helping community members who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic access internet services.

They have $500,000 of CARES Act funding to help people in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County.

If you qualify, People Inc. will set up accounts for clients and pay up to six months of internet services.

“We did choose to provide this service because we’ve been hearing from clients that internet is not a convenience anymore, it’s a necessity now,” Rachel Fogg, with People Inc., said. “The pandemic has really shown us that.”

Fogg said People Inc. can support those who have lost their job due to the pandemic or have reduced hours at work, have students learning from home, or other pandemic-related circumstances.

Clients must also meet income eligibility, provide documentation requirements, and show their need for internet service.

To see if you qualify, call People Inc. at (833) 962-2039.

