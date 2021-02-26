Staunton City Council tours Middle River Regional Jail

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council toured Middle River Regional Jail Thursday, to get a better understanding of the facility’s overcrowding issue and see how it’s affecting inmates.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes said it was an eye-opening experience to see multiple inmates being housed in a cell made for one person.

She said city council still needs to meet and discuss what they learned on the tour, before deciding on whether or not they would vote for an expansion. But Mayor Oakes did say that something needs to be done.

“We can focus more on mental health issues, we can also provide additional programs to help people that are trying to go from being in the jail to out in society,” Mayor Oakes said.

Mayor Oakes also noted possibly reconsidering how inmates are distributed to facilities in the state or a smaller scale expansion, but she said she looking forward to having more discussion.

“It’s a matter of just gathering all information, bringing all the players to the table and having a very candid conversation, and then again, we can do what’s right for everyone,” Mayor Oakes said.

She mentioned that $40 million is a lot of money for an expansion, and the city will be waiting to see if MRRJ’s board decided to move forward after tabling the decision and to see what other localities are interested in doing.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.