Staunton Council asking Governor for more time to move May elections

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Anticipating new legislation, several Staunton City Council members want more time to move May elections to November.

The proposed bill passed the House and Senate and is now sitting on Governor Northam’s desk awaiting his signature.

City leaders voted Thursday night to send a letter to the Governor, asking for more time to make the change than the current 2022 implementation date.

“The Virginia Municipal League and Virginia First Cities have sought to convince the governor to amend the proposed amendment to the enacted legislation that would allow localities until November 2024,” stated City Manager Steve Rosenberg.

The decision to send the letter was divided in a 4-3 vote.

