Advertisement

W. Va. schools prepare to head back full time, local district files waiver against it

Grant Co. will submit a waiver to the WVBE on Feb. 25, requesting to stay on their current...
Grant Co. will submit a waiver to the WVBE on Feb. 25, requesting to stay on their current schedule until the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) passed a motion on Feb. 23 requiring pre-K through grade 8 to return to full, five-day instruction in the state. Families still have the choice to continue with virtual learning for their children.

The Mountain State’s education board also recommended high schools return to five days of in-person instruction too, but because older students may transmit the virus at higher rates grades 9 through 12 may remain with blended instruction if the infection rate in the community is high.

Hardy and Pendleton counties returned to full-time, in-person instruction earlier this week, but School Superintendent Doug Lambert of Grant County said they do not want to follow that plan.

Grant County plans to submit a waiver to the WVBE on Feb. 25, requesting to stay on their current schedule until the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Lambert said. Students currently attend four days a week, Wednesday being a remote learning day.

“Best scenario is we’re in school. That’s the absolute best scenario, so if it’s a five-day schedule, we’ll make it work,” Lambert said. “I’m hopeful they will grant us our waiver and I think our parents will be happy. I truly believe our teachers will be ecstatic.”

Lambert said he believes having Wednesdays will boost teacher and staff morale. He said teachers, staff, counselors, and psychologists check in with remote students, and teachers use that time to prepare online assignments. At this time, about 12 percent of Grant Co. students learn from home.

Lambert said he hopes to hear back from the WVBE by the end of the week.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses fundraise to support owner of Stuarts Draft Ciro’s Pizza
Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Paycheck Protection Program
New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

Wanted: Micah Tatar
Wanted: Micah Tatar
People Inc. helping COVID-impacted families with Internet services
People Inc. helping COVID-impacted families with Internet services
Staunton Council asking Governor for more time to move May elections
W. Va. schools prepare to head back full time, local district files waiver against it
We talk with Abena Foreman-Trice of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank about what they are...
1on1: Hunger in our region during the pandemic
If you qualify, People Inc. will set up accounts for clients and pay up to six months of...
People Inc. helping COVID-impacted families with Internet services