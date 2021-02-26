W. Va. schools prepare to head back full time, local district files waiver against it

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) passed a motion on Feb. 23 requiring pre-K through grade 8 to return to full, five-day instruction in the state. Families still have the choice to continue with virtual learning for their children.

The Mountain State’s education board also recommended high schools return to five days of in-person instruction too, but because older students may transmit the virus at higher rates grades 9 through 12 may remain with blended instruction if the infection rate in the community is high.

Hardy and Pendleton counties returned to full-time, in-person instruction earlier this week, but School Superintendent Doug Lambert of Grant County said they do not want to follow that plan.

Grant County plans to submit a waiver to the WVBE on Feb. 25, requesting to stay on their current schedule until the end of the 2020-2021 school year, Lambert said. Students currently attend four days a week, Wednesday being a remote learning day.

“Best scenario is we’re in school. That’s the absolute best scenario, so if it’s a five-day schedule, we’ll make it work,” Lambert said. “I’m hopeful they will grant us our waiver and I think our parents will be happy. I truly believe our teachers will be ecstatic.”

Lambert said he believes having Wednesdays will boost teacher and staff morale. He said teachers, staff, counselors, and psychologists check in with remote students, and teachers use that time to prepare online assignments. At this time, about 12 percent of Grant Co. students learn from home.

Lambert said he hopes to hear back from the WVBE by the end of the week.

