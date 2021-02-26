Advertisement

Wanted: Micah Tatar

Micah Tatar, 42, is wanted by the local police.
Micah Tatar, 42, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Micah Tatar, 42, is wanted by the local police.

He is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for violating a protective order and stalking.

Tator is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local businesses fundraise to support owner of Stuarts Draft Ciro’s Pizza
Chemical reaction reported at West Virginia State Police forensic lab, person injured
Northam delivers COVID-19 briefing, eases some restrictions
Paycheck Protection Program
New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program
Tabatha Schweller plans to pursue legal action after her 5-year-old daughter, Raelynne, was...
Girl, 5, left outside empty house for 2 hours in cold after school bus mix-up

Latest News

FSCO Deputy Tyler Renner's cruiser and suspect VanDyke's vehicle after VanDyke allegedly rammed...
FCSO: Winchester man facing charges after vehicle pursuit
Virginia man accused of killing woman, dumping body in river
ACSO: Waynesboro man charged with filing false police report
HPD responds to alleged stabbing incident Sunday night