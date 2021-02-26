Advertisement

Wavy clouds put on a show in Virginia

Asperitas clouds were spotted over the area Friday ahead of the approaching storm
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Feb. 26, 2021
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you spot the wave-like clouds over the area Friday?

Asperitas, also known as Undulatus Asperitas, are a fairly rare cloud formation that take on the appearance of rippling waves. The waves form on the underside of the clouds which, in motion time-lapse, make clouds appear to be moving like a rough sea surface.

Height of the Base4,000 ft - 10,000 feet
SpeciesStratiformis
ShapeUndulating waves
Latinaspero - to make rough or uneven

