Gameday Central: No. 2 JMU overcomes slow start to defeat Robert Morris

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team overcame a slow start to defeat Robert Morris, 36-16, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Colonials held leads of 9-2 and 16-9 in the first half before the Dukes responded. JMU quarterback Cole Johnson threw three interceptions but also tossed a pair of touchdowns in the win, including a 21-yard strike to Antwane Wells late in the first half to tie the ballgame at 16.

Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Dukes outscored the Colonials, 20-0, after halftime. MJ Hampton led the way defensively for the Dukes. He racked up seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, while forcing and recovering a fumble on the same play.

JMU improves to 2-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to open CAA play next Saturday with a road game at Elon.

