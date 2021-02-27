Advertisement

Gameday Central: Robert Morris vs. James Madison

The James Madison football team is preparing to host Robert Morris Saturday afternoon for the...
The James Madison football team is preparing to host Robert Morris Saturday afternoon for the Dukes’ second game of the 2021 FCS spring season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Robert Morris Saturday afternoon for the Dukes’ second game of the 2021 FCS spring season.

Game Information

Robert Morris vs. (2) James Madison

Date: Saturday, February 27

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium - Harrisonburg, VA

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington+, FloSports

Pregame Coverage

Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - Robert Morris

Dukes shift focus to Robert Morris

Watch a “JMU Football Opponent Report” on Robert Morris here:

Watch Curt Cignetti’s weekly press conference (2/22) here:

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia State Police confirmed Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was shot...
Stanley police officer shot and killed following traffic stop; suspect dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash.
Swoope man dies after pursuit leads to crash
An issue over a mother's online photos has caused a resignation and multiple children to leave...
GRAPHIC: Catholic school AD resigns after kids expelled for mother’s internet modeling
The suspect, 62-year-old David Dwayne Anderson, was identified using genetic databases.
DNA from soda can helps solve 40-year-old killing
A cemetery in Long Island was the site of tragedy when a worker was buried while in a grave on...
Cemetery worker buried alive in New York grave mishap

Latest News

VOTE: WHSV EndZone Top 3 Nominees - 2021 Spring Week 1
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 Week 1 - Top 3 Nominees
WHSV EndZone: Spring 2021 Week 1 - Top 3 Nominees
Dukes drop regular-season finale to Drexel, still claim CAA title
Dukes drop regular-season finale to Drexel, still claim CAA title
JMU Football Opponent Report: Robert Morris
JMU Football Opponent Report: Robert Morris