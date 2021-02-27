Gameday Central: Robert Morris vs. James Madison
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Robert Morris Saturday afternoon for the Dukes’ second game of the 2021 FCS spring season.
Game Information
Robert Morris vs. (2) James Madison
Date: Saturday, February 27
Location: Bridgeforth Stadium - Harrisonburg, VA
Kickoff: 12 p.m.
Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington+, FloSports
Pregame Coverage
Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - Robert Morris
Dukes shift focus to Robert Morris
Watch a “JMU Football Opponent Report” on Robert Morris here:
Watch Curt Cignetti’s weekly press conference (2/22) here:
