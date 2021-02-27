Gameday Central: Robert Morris vs. James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is preparing to host Robert Morris Saturday afternoon for the Dukes’ second game of the 2021 FCS spring season.

Game Information

Robert Morris vs. (2) James Madison

Date: Saturday, February 27

Location: Bridgeforth Stadium - Harrisonburg, VA

Kickoff: 12 p.m.

Broadcast: NBC Sports Washington+, FloSports

Pregame Coverage

Timeout with TJ: Discussing the Dukes - Robert Morris

Dukes shift focus to Robert Morris

Watch a “JMU Football Opponent Report” on Robert Morris here:

Watch Curt Cignetti’s weekly press conference (2/22) here:

