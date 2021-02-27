JMU falls to Drexel in regular-season finale, still claims CAA title

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team lost to Drexel, 84-78, Friday night in the Dukes’ final game of the 2020-2021 regular season.

Vado Morse led JMU in scoring with 25 points while Jalen Hodge chipped in 16 points. JMU played, for the first time, without star guard Matt Lewis. It was announced Friday afternoon that Lewis, a senior, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Camren Wynter led Drexel in scoring with 18 points.

Despite the loss, the Dukes still clinched the CAA regular-season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CAA Tournament. JMU is scheduled to play a quarterfinal round game on Sunday, March 7.

