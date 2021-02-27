Mary Baldwin goes virtual after spike in COVID cases

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Balwin University has had only 87 positive cases of the coronavirus on campus since June 15, 2020. 41 of those cases are from this week.

“We think that the source of these new cases is among a social circle of the student population that attended an off-campus party,” Dr. Deborah Greubel, MBU’s Chief Health Officer explained.

Along with the 41 positive cases, 58 students had contact with those who tested positive and they are quarantining either in their rooms or in nearby hotels. Five staff have also been in contact with the positive cases.

For most of the 2020-2021 school year, the university has offered a majority of in-person classes. MBU announced on February 24 that they would move to all virtual learning until at least March 1.

After surveillance testing and several more positive cases, the MBU Pandemic Team has decided to move to virtual classes through March 1 on the Staunton campus (including @MBU_Shakespeare classes) to allow more time for testing and tracing. — Mary Baldwin University (@MaryBaldwinU) February 24, 2021

“Data is showing that our number of positives yesterday and today have dropped significantly, so I know that it is contained to that bubble. I know that because we have been doing the surveillance testing and everything else,” Dr. Greubel said.

School officials on their Pandemic Response team say they have been meeting daily and plan to reevaluate learning modes on Monday.

“Our faculty were asked to plan, starting at the beginning of the academic year their courses to be designed in such a way that they’d be able to shift to online learning if there was ever a need,” Dr. Tynisha Willingham, Chief Academic Officer for MBU explained.

University officials say students who violate safety measures are violating the Code of Student Conduct, those who do so are dealt with through the Office of Student Engagement.

“Right now the most important part is keeping our students safe and the community safe and dealing with what is imminent and what is in front of us,” Dr. Willingham added.

To keep track of COVID cases at Mary Baldwin University, click here.

