Advertisement

Mary Baldwin goes virtual after spike in COVID cases

By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Mary Balwin University has had only 87 positive cases of the coronavirus on campus since June 15, 2020. 41 of those cases are from this week.

“We think that the source of these new cases is among a social circle of the student population that attended an off-campus party,” Dr. Deborah Greubel, MBU’s Chief Health Officer explained.

Along with the 41 positive cases, 58 students had contact with those who tested positive and they are quarantining either in their rooms or in nearby hotels. Five staff have also been in contact with the positive cases.

For most of the 2020-2021 school year, the university has offered a majority of in-person classes. MBU announced on February 24 that they would move to all virtual learning until at least March 1.

“Data is showing that our number of positives yesterday and today have dropped significantly, so I know that it is contained to that bubble. I know that because we have been doing the surveillance testing and everything else,” Dr. Greubel said.

School officials on their Pandemic Response team say they have been meeting daily and plan to reevaluate learning modes on Monday.

“Our faculty were asked to plan, starting at the beginning of the academic year their courses to be designed in such a way that they’d be able to shift to online learning if there was ever a need,” Dr. Tynisha Willingham, Chief Academic Officer for MBU explained.

University officials say students who violate safety measures are violating the Code of Student Conduct, those who do so are dealt with through the Office of Student Engagement.

“Right now the most important part is keeping our students safe and the community safe and dealing with what is imminent and what is in front of us,” Dr. Willingham added.

To keep track of COVID cases at Mary Baldwin University, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Page County Sheriff confirmed to WHSV there was an officer-involved shooting on Friday...
Police officer dies after shooting in Page County
Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash.
Swoope man dies after pursuit leads to crash
Paycheck Protection Program
New changes to the Paycheck Protection Program
Virginia lawmakers pass bill requiring in-person learning
police lights
Police ID body of man who was swept away in Roanoke River

Latest News

Simms was born into slavery and would go on to educate many Black students in Harrisonburg and...
The Journey : Lucy F. Simms’ impact on Harrisonburg and beyond
Middle River Regional Jail in Augusta County
Staunton City Council tours Middle River Regional Jail
COVID-19 Vaccine
Community members upset about getting turned away at vaccine clinics
Evening Weather forecast 2/26/2021
Evening Weather forecast 2/26/2021